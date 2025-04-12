Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.48 and last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 1424923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.
DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.
