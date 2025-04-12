Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.48 and last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 1424923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.