Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,298,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

NYSE:BROS opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

