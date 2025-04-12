Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $172,000 Holdings in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BW LPG by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 660,269 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of BW LPG by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,208,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 404,323 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BW LPG by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BW LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. BW LPG Limited has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.05%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

