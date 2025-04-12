Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 53,159 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.67 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

