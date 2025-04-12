Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,580 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 113,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 667,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 175.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 194,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $475.24 million, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytek Biosciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

