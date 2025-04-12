Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $202,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ICU Medical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

