Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Science Applications International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

