Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 121.1% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSL

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.