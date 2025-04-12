EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 807,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 202,786 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $18.16.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

