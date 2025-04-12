Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $8.47. Easterly Government Properties shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1,022,561 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $874.03 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 557.89%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,298,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,258,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,657,000 after acquiring an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 673,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.