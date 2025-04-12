Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

