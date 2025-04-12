Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,787 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

