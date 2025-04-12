Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $40.97 Million Position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $40,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,033,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after buying an additional 99,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2,147.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 772,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,495,000.
JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $37.10 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.
About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF
The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.
