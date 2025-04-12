Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 510.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $142.05 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

