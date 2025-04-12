Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) versus Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) Critical Survey

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ero Copper and Countrywide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 1 8 2 3.09 Countrywide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ero Copper presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 151.70%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Countrywide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 3.67% 11.30% 5.62% Countrywide N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $470.26 million 2.30 $92.80 million ($0.67) -15.61 Countrywide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ero Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Countrywide.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Countrywide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Countrywide

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction. It also provides integrated property services; conveyancing services, such as freehold and leasehold, remortgage, and separate legal representation; and residential property asset management services. In addition, the company is involved in the residential development and investment activities; and provision of single mortgage brokerage services, as well as home and personal insurance. It serves residential and commercial property markets. Countrywide plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. As of March 8, 2021, Countrywide plc operates as a subsidiary of Connells Limited.

