Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,423 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $94.45 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.