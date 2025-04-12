Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.00. Evogene shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 11,485 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

