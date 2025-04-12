Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.19. The stock has a market cap of £207.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

