Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.5% – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). 42,064,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £207.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

