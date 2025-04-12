Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.19. The company has a market capitalization of £207.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

