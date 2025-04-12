EVR Research LP Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EVR Research LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 4.5% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Global Payments stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $127.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

