ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $546,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CLDT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $320.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

