ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $652,000 Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,694 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immersion were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Immersion by 29,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Immersion by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In related news, Director Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 59,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $502,149.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,065,848 shares in the company, valued at $93,949,049.52. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Singer acquired 42,638 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $320,211.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,235,613.66. The trade was a 2.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128,934 shares of company stock worth $1,027,343. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

