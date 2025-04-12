ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $804.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $79.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

