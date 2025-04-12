ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $52.03 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.89 per share, with a total value of $167,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,523.73. This trade represents a 7.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

