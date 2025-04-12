ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $620,000 Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Beyond by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYON. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

