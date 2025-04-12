ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

