ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez bought 1,250 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $733.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

