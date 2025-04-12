ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AZEK Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

