Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Reduced by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $5,925,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

