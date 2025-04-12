F M Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

