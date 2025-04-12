F M Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Comerica by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.16.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

