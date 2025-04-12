F M Investments LLC Sells 101,835 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

F M Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,835 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

