F M Investments LLC Sells 314 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.