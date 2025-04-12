F M Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

F M Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,094 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $75,471,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 797,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 425,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 292,252 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.96. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

