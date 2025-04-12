FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $207.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.74. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

