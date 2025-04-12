FIL Ltd Acquires 73,989 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

