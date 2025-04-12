FIL Ltd Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,876 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $294.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.65. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.