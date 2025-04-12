FIL Ltd Invests $13.41 Million in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after buying an additional 67,180,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ambev by 1,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,911,122 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $11,987,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,611,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.25 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

