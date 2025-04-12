FIL Ltd Sells 2,009 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,989,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,529,000 after buying an additional 260,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

