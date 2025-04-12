Financial Contrast: Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and SUNation Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $43.44 million 1.32 -$3.96 million ($0.19) -25.68 SUNation Energy $60.93 million 0.00 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Franklin Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SUNation Energy.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -5.06% -5.91% -4.33% SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77%

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats SUNation Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

