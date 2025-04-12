First Foundation Advisors Buys 11,151 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 382.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 119,362 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

