First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.81.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

