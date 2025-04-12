First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 193,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 114,215 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $52.97.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $562,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.