First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 193,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 114,215 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $52.97.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.