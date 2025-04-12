First Western Trust Bank Sells 4,033 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 147,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.51.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

