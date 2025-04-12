Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $211,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.35.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

