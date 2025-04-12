Fmr LLC Acquires 699,889 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $269,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BG opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.