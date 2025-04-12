Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,729 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $229,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CME opened at $261.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.71%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. The trade was a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.47.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

