Fmr LLC Purchases 84,305 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $461,789.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,033,127.10. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.