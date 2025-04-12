Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 0.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Capstone Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,033,000.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $88.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

